Apparel Logistics Market Apparel Manufacturer and Apparel Retailer Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global apparel logistics market focuses on the logistics industry that meets supply chain needs of apparel manufacturers and retailers. From retailers to manufacturers, apparel supply chain is highly competitive to provide latest trends and best customer experience. Changing consumer expectations and demanded patterns are putting pressure on apparel companies. Starting from purchase of raw materials to fast movement of samples, quality control of manufacturing of apparel, direct delivery of finished products to stores, In addition, logistics companies offer solutions for entire logistics value chain of the fashion industry. The apparel manufacturing industry is very dynamic due to ever-changing fashion trend. Apparel manufacturing companies also use appropriate software such as Fishbowl and Netsuit to predict production material requirement and pricing to accurately meet growing demand.

Top impacting factors

★Growth in adoption of RFID tags and fast replenishment cycles in the apparel industry is expected to drive growth of the market.

★Emergence of e-commerce and fluctuations in fuel prices is expected to hamper growth of the apparel logistics market.

★Adoption of AI in supply chain and new technologies in apparel industries provide opportunities for the market growth.

Fast replenishment cycles in apparel industry

Rapid replenishment cycles of the apparel industry is one of the main factors that drives growth of the apparel logistics market. Changing fashion trends are anticipated to significantly influence consumers to purchase latest designs, especially worn by celebrities. One of the key strategies that has been developed by retailers is fast-fashion business model that transfers products from design and manufacturing to stores in 2 to 3 weeks. For instance, in May 2020, Ceva logistics changed their business strategy to work under rapid change due to the pandemic.

They implemented a new system, Ceva matrix warehouse management system (WMS) to delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) kits as quickly as possible. Implementation of efficient logistics services in the apparel industry ensures rapid supply of products in retail stores, hence demand demand for textile logistics services is expected to increase and drive the market growth during the forecast period.

★This study presents the analytical depiction of the apparel logistics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

★The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the apparel logistics market.

★The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the apparel logistics market growth scenario.

★The report provides a detailed apparel logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

