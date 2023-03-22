Bus Radial Tire Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2023 - 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive bus radial tire is a circular vehicle component made of rubber to cover the wheel’s rim externally. The major function of the radial tire is to protect the wheel rim and offer tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle. Moreover, radial tire is of a particular design of the vehicular tire. The design of the cord plies is arranged approximately at 90 degrees to the direction of travel, or radially. This radial structure of the tire reduces the rolling resistance and improves the flexibility of the moving tire. It also helps the tire in dissipating heat, thereby increasing its life.

In addition, owing to their radial construction, radial tires are lesser prone to flat-spots when a tire is not in use for a long period. As it is manufactured from rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, thereby reducing the impact of the vibrations and absorbing the shock of the vehicle. In addition, the rubber tire consists of tread, jointless cap piles, beads, and other materials, which include synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric. There is an increase in demand for tires exponentially due to the rise in demand for vehicle production to cater to the surge in the requirement of vehicles across all segments. Therefore, tire demand is ultimately governed by automobile production.

Last mile deliveries and the advent of e-commerce have spurred road transportation traffic. The increase in the number of miles driven by trucks and busses boosts the demand for bus radial tires. Bus radial tires have high aftermarket demand, owing to the requirement of periodic replacement. Moreover, factors, such as trade war between the U.S. and China, rise in the production levels of bus radial tires worldwide, and surge in the number of last-mile deliveries due to the unprecedented growth of the e-commerce sector, influence the expansion of the global bus radial tire market.

The trade war between the two powerhouses of the automotive industry is expected to put forward major hindrances for companies operating in these two countries. However, developing nations, including India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil are expected to provide lucrative grounds for the growth to the players operating in the bus radial tire market.

Over the past decade, the expansion of the global radial tire market is largely driven by two major factors such as an increase in the number of busses on the road and rise in demand for medium transportation buses worldwide. In addition, as technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the transportation & logistics sector has witnessed consistent developments over the past couple of decades. In addition, as a greater number of companies operating in the current global bus radial tire market is swaying toward expanding their global presence and market share, the overall bus radial tire market landscape is highly competitive and is expected to expand further over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the bus radial tire industry include Bridgestone Corporation, MICHELIN, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, China National Tyre & Rubber Corporation, BKT Industries Limited, KUMHO Tire, Yokohoma Rubber Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Limited, Giti Tire.

