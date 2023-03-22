Real-Time Payments Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

At 24.5% CAGR Real-Time Payments Market to Reach $123 Bn, Globally, by 2031 Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real-Time Payments Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

*Competitive Landscape:

ACI Worldwide, Inc., Cognizant, FIS Inc., Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Mastercard, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mindgate Solutions Private Limited, Montran Corp., PayPal Holdings, Inc., TCS, Temenos AG, Visa Inc., Volante Technologies Inc., Sila, Rapyd

*Real-time payments are an inter-bank, fully electronic payment system that offers several benefits to businesses and consumers. Here are some of the top factors and benefits of the real-time payments market:

-Speed and efficiency: Real-time payments offer near-instantaneous transfer of funds, allowing businesses and consumers to send and receive payments quickly and efficiently.

-Lower cost: Real-time payments are typically less expensive than traditional payment methods, such as wire transfers or paper checks, which can be costly due to fees and processing times.

-Improved cash flow management: Real-time payments allow businesses to manage their cash flow more effectively by providing immediate access to funds.

-Enhanced customer experience: Real-time payments offer a more convenient and seamless payment experience for customers, which can improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

- Increased security: Real-time payments are typically more secure than traditional payment methods, as they use advanced encryption and authentication technologies to protect against fraud and unauthorized access.

- Greater flexibility: Real-time payments offer greater flexibility in terms of payment options, such as mobile payments, which can help businesses and consumers adapt to changing payment preferences.

Overall, the real-time payments market offers several advantages over traditional payment methods, including speed, efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced security and flexibility. As a result, the market is expected to continue to grow and evolve, driven by increasing demand for faster and more convenient payment solutions.

*Key benefits for stakeholders:

-The study provides in-depth analysis of the global real-time payments market growth along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

-Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global real-time payments market share are provided in the report.

-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the real-time payments market opportunity.

-An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the real-time payments market trends.

-The quantitative analysis of the global real-time payments market forecast from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

*Real-Time Payments Market Report Highlights :

-Aspects Details

Component

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

-Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

-Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

-Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and e-commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

-By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Australia, Singapore)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key areas covered in the global Real-Time Payments Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

