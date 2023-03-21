Submit Release
Metro Transit Police Officer Involved Shooting: 1100 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Force Investigations Team are investigating a Metro Transit Police Officer involved shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:36 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a physical altercation, on a Circulator bus, at the listed location. The suspect chased the victim off the bus and began assaulting the victim on the ground. The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. On-duty Metro Transit Police Officers, who was patrolling the metro station, responded and made verbal commands to the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect did not comply. A Metro Transit Police Officer then discharged their firearm and struck the suspect. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the suspect and victim, in stable conditions, to area hospitals for treatment.

 

Metro Transit Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation and subsequent arrest into the assault offense. The officer involved shooting incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

