Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge to close Monday, March 27, 2023, for repainting project

The Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington is scheduled to close to traffic beginning Monday, March 27, 2023, to completely clean and paint the bridge.



“The Robert C. Byrd Bridge is one of our major highway structures that spans the Ohio River and provides an important local link to the City of Huntington as well as a regional connection between the states of Ohio and West Virginia,” said West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E. “Completely closing the bridge during the project will allow the project to be completed quicker, more efficiently and more safely for the traveling public.”



During construction, motorists wishing to cross the river between Huntington and Ohio may utilize the West Huntington Bridge at 17th Street, West, about two miles west of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge; or the East Huntington Bridge at 31st Street. Detour routes will be prominently marked.



KMX Painting Inc. was awarded a contract for nearly $10.3 million in December 2022 to completely clean and repaint the bridge approaches, main spans, and support piers.



The 720-foot Robert C. Byrd Bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Bridge, was built in 1994, and carries WV 527 across the Ohio River.



Cleaning and painting is expected to be complete in November 2023.​​