Traffic Fatality: 1700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 1700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 8:29 pm, the operator of a bright green Dodge Challenger struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the listed location. The striking vehicle then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Brandon Johnson, of no fixed address.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/P8iGB6Mf9ec

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.