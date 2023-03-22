MS-13 Gang Member Arrested Attempting Illegal Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a documented “Mara Salvatrucha” gang member, Sunday evening.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an “MS-13 gang member, Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:43 p.m., agents encountered two individuals attempting to make an illegal entry into the United States, just east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents determined that these individuals did not have the proper documentation to be present in the U.S. legally. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals, a 26-year-old male, is a documented member of the “MS-13” street gang, a transnational organized crime group. This individual has prior immigration violations and was previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge on April 22, 2016. His prior order of removal will be reinstated. Both undocumented individuals will be processed for removal.

“The El Centro Sector agents make life rough on felonious gang members who want to make our country their home,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “We’ll do our utmost for the taxpayer to ensure such predators are kept from harming American citizens as is so often the case.”

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. For all news, information, and updates follow us on Twitter @CBPElCentro, @USBPChiefELC and Instagram.