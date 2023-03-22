Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce updates to immigration measures for Ukrainians

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding updates to immigration measures for Ukrainians in response to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.

Date:

Wednesday March 22, 2023

Time: 

1 p.m., Eastern Time


Location:

Café Ukraine
911 Carling Avenue
Ottawa, Ontario K1Y 4E3


Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 a.m., Eastern Time.

