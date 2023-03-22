Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,780 in the last 365 days.

High-altitude balloons to be launched on Hawaii Island

Posted on Mar 21, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts the public that two high-altitude balloons (HAB) will be launched off Hawaii Island near Waimea between March 23-25.

Sierra-Nevada Corporation and World View are launching the HABs. The mission is to complete a demonstration of uncrewed stratospheric communication capabilities.

The HABs will be near Hawai’i Island for approximately 48 hours before traveling to the continental United States over the course of approximately 60 days.

The flights are coordinated with federal, state, and local authorities.

The HABs will launch and lift to a target altitude between 70,000 and 90,000 feet, well above the altitude that passenger planes fly.

The flights are weather permitting.

If you would like to know more about the mission, you can visit here

###

You just read:

High-altitude balloons to be launched on Hawaii Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more