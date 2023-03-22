High-altitude balloons to be launched on Hawaii Island

Main, News Posted on Mar 21, 2023 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts the public that two high-altitude balloons (HAB) will be launched off Hawaii Island near Waimea between March 23-25.

Sierra-Nevada Corporation and World View are launching the HABs. The mission is to complete a demonstration of uncrewed stratospheric communication capabilities.

The HABs will be near Hawai’i Island for approximately 48 hours before traveling to the continental United States over the course of approximately 60 days.

The flights are coordinated with federal, state, and local authorities.

The HABs will launch and lift to a target altitude between 70,000 and 90,000 feet, well above the altitude that passenger planes fly.

The flights are weather permitting.

If you would like to know more about the mission, you can visit here

