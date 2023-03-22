Approved Senior Network® Launches Home Care Sales Training & Certification Program

ASN's Home Care Sales and Marketing Program

This comprehensive course is designed to help home care agency owners and marketers master the skills needed to grow their businesses and increase revenue.

If your digital marketing agency doesn't show you how to incorporate in-person sales and marketing, you need a new digital marketing agency.” — Valerie VanBooven RN BSN

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approved Senior Network (ASN), a leading provider of home care sales and home care marketing programs, is excited to announce the launch of their new Home Care Sales Training & Certification Program. This comprehensive course is designed to help home care agency owners and marketers master the skills needed to grow their businesses and increase revenue.

The Home Care Sales Training & Certification Program features 32 modules, comprising 12 hours of video training, 16 videos, and 16 quizzes, all led by industry veteran Dawn Fiala. With 15 years of experience in home care sales, marketing, and recruiting, Fiala has a proven track record of success. As the former Director of Marketing for Devoted Guardians Home Care, she increased revenue by 84% (3.5 million) in just three years.

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive an ASN Home Care Marketing Certification and a full year of Mastermind enrollment at no additional charge. As a limited-time bonus, participants will also receive 40 customized handouts with their logo and contact information, as well as a consultation call with an experienced Home Care Sales & Marketing Expert.

The Home Care Sales Training & Certification Program covers a wide range of topics, including breaking into skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), marketing to hospitals and care managers, hiring a home care marketer, and handling upset clients. Participants will also learn how to generate more revenue, plan for the future, and use key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

To celebrate the launch, Approved Senior Network is offering $200 off the list price of each package for a limited time. Current SCOPE clients will receive an additional 30% off the sale price with a coupon code.

For more information about the Home Care Sales Training & Certification Program and to enroll, please visit https://www.asnmarketingplan.com/home-care-sales-training/

About Approved Senior Network:

Approved Senior Network is a leading provider of home care sales and marketing programs. With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, ASN offers a range of services, including home care sales training, marketing, and recruiting. Their mission is to provide the best quality online and in-person marketing services in the senior care industry. To provide outstanding customer service at all times. To educate and assist our clients and the entire senior care industry about the value and benefits of accurate online and in-person marketing.

