Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market 2030: Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Competitive Business Practices

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market garnered $425.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22.10 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 52.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key investment pockets, changing market trends, value chain, key segments, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

The report thoroughly examines the market size, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market trends, key market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and key investment pockets. The report on the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market provides an overview of the market as well as market definition and scope. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, as well as a breakdown of the pain points, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market examined in the report include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Sanechips Co. Ltd. (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan), u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), and Sequans Communications S.A.(France)

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market analysis from 2023 to 2030 to identify the prevailing Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• An in-depth analysis of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes an analysis of regional and global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

However, Porter's five forces analysis of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Investment research:

The Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

This Press Release is based on latest market research report titled, "Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market by Component (Hardware (Processor, Memory, and Power Management Unit), and Software), Deployment (Guard, In-band, and Standalone), Application (Smart Meters, Smart Parking, Trackers, Alarms & Detectors, Wearable Devices, and Other Devices), and Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030."

