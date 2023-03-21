WISCONSIN, March 21 - An Act to amend 49.46 (1) (a) 1m., 49.46 (1) (j), 49.47 (4) (ag) 2., 49.471 (6) (b) and 49.471 (7) (b) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: extension of eligibility under the Medical Assistance program for postpartum women. (FE)
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab114
You just read:
AB114 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-03-21
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.