Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,779 in the last 365 days.

AB115 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-03-21

WISCONSIN, March 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 102.17 (9) (a) 1.; to amend 102.17 (9) (b) (intro.); and to create 102.17 (9) (a) 1c., 102.17 (9) (a) 1e., 102.17 (9) (a) 1g. and 102.17 (9) (a) 1p. of the statutes; Relating to: changing the conditions of liability for worker's compensation benefits for emergency medical responders, emergency medical services practitioners, volunteer fire fighters, correctional officers, emergency dispatchers, coroners and coroner staff, and medical examiners and medical examiner staff.

Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab115

You just read:

AB115 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-03-21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more