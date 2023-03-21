AB115 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-03-21

WISCONSIN, March 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 102.17 (9) (a) 1.; to amend 102.17 (9) (b) (intro.); and to create 102.17 (9) (a) 1c., 102.17 (9) (a) 1e., 102.17 (9) (a) 1g. and 102.17 (9) (a) 1p. of the statutes; Relating to: changing the conditions of liability for worker's compensation benefits for emergency medical responders, emergency medical services practitioners, volunteer fire fighters, correctional officers, emergency dispatchers, coroners and coroner staff, and medical examiners and medical examiner staff.