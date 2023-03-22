InterDigital to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Sidoti Small-Cap 2023 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023, at 3:15 PM ET.



The event will be webcast live and an archived replay of the presentation will also be available following the conference. For more information, please visit the Investors section of the company’s website closer to the event.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

