Shawnise Chantell Died For 20 Minutes, She's alive with a purpose to tell her story, be a Light and give Hope to others
Advocate and Survivalist With A Must Tell Story
My scars have shown me a new path, one that I am blessed to share with the world.”JACKSONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 20 minute, near death, out-of-body experience is the catalyst for Shawnise Chantell’s new book, “God Within the Lily.” The author’s debut memoir is the harrowing account of how she almost lost her life and gained salvation.
— Shawnise Chantell
Her book The Shawnise Story: God Within The Lily is available for purchase on Amazon (Best seller's list Top 500 x2) https://www.amazon.com/Shawnise-Chantell-Story-Within-Resurrection/dp/1951883756, Barnes & Nobles, Target, Walmart, Books-A-Million, Powells, and many more bookstores all around the world.
Shawnise Chantell’s celebrated memoir, “God Within the Lily” is the author’s courageous attempt to share her painful story. What should have been a routine procedure after childbirth turned into a 54-day hospital stay and left the young mother of three with lingering emotional and physical scars. Shawnise endured 3 deadly infections, Upper Respiratory Failure, Stage II Congestive Heart Failure, double pneumonia, 2 blood transfusions, 20 minute Cardiac Arrest, Brain Injury, 48 hour Induced Coma, Ecoli, Strokelike symptoms, a profuse drool, tremors, slurred speech, difficulty walking and swallowing, Pacemaker placement, gallbladder removal and she is scheduled for a future hernia removal all within a short period.
Yet, amazingly Shawnise is Alive after surviving all those jaw-dropping medical conditions. Her recovery has been remarkable. Shawnise has a superpower within that gives her the strength to pick-up motherhood from where she left off and to publish her first non-fiction book. The reviews from the readers and others who have heard her story, are not only heartfelt but life changing. Shawnise's Tiktok went viral over 300k views. She currently has over 5k followers on social media combined. Shawnise is here to share her miraculous experience and advocate for Women's Health all around the the world. Shawnise is a vessel and is a voice to the voiceless. She is humbled by her experience to speak on the major preventable issues in Black Maternal Mortality and Morbidity, affecting not only Mothers, Daughters, Sisters and their Families in her state but in many other states fighting high-risk issues.
“I have scars that are not pretty. In fact, they are ugly. However, I embrace them because they remind me every day just how close I came to being gone forever. And I remember to be grateful that God spared my life.”
About Shawnise Chantell
Arkansas native, Shawnise Chantell, was born in 1985. She's a mother of three amazing daughters. Staying true to her lioness personality traits and cultural essence has always propelled Shawnise to be a warrior, work hard, and persevere through life’s challenges and crisis. Shawnise has always had a big heart and is naturally gifted to service and care for others. After witnessing her mother’s younger sibling dying at age sixteen from terminal cancer, she felt called to care for others which led to a thriving career in healthcare.
After High School Shawnise went to Pulaski Technical College where she exceled in her studies (making the Dean’s List) and socially by pledging Phi Theta Kappa Beta Zeta Omega Chapter. Shawnise earned a certificate of completion in Medical Transcription in May 2007 and later graduated from The University of Arkansas for Medical Science with an Associates of Applied Science in Health Information Technology in December 2014.
At the Arkansas Heart Hospital, Shawnise had the great privilege of working with cardiologists and Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons before going on maternity leave. Shawnise didn't see her traumatic medical experience coming and the subsequent permanent disability that ended her medical career at Arkansas Heart Hospital.
During her first year of recovery, Shawnise began to have flashbacks which spiralled into a deep depression and anxiety far worse then, the postpartum depression which she developed while hospitalized.
To help her process and cope with the trauma and her unplanned new life, Shawnise sought the help of a therapist and psychiatrist. As part of her healing process, her psychiatrist recommended that she write a book about her experiences.
Therapy was life-altering and partly what the author credits with her current journey towards recovery. Addressing her mental health has brought Shawnise to the point of sharing her story from pain to triumph. Instead of staying stagnant she decided to shift her energy in helping others to turn their life around as well. We all have stories of struggles and overcoming those struggles. Shawnise believes by sharing her story, just may be the very thing that someone else, who is going through a similar situation may need to hear. The Shawnise Chantell Story: God Within the Lily, Released on June 19, 2022, the author desires to give people a token of what was given to her, which is HOPE.
Shawnise enjoys a good read filled with compassion, truth, and medical history. Her favorite book, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, was initially a reading assignment in college but became so much more! In addition to reading, Shawnise is a fan of performance arts, dance and music. She likes to read poems and paint also. Considering herself diverse and adventurous, in her spare time the author loves exploring nature, traveling, and staying active in general. Although Jumping out of airplanes, Climbing mountains and Citizens firefighter training in now a memory in the past, Shawnise is finding balance and cherishes every second of life with her kids and family. What's next for Shawnise, perhaps learning sign- language in her spare time or writing a second book, who knows! One thing is certain and two things for sure, Shawnise Chantell's testimony will certainly open doors and hearts from generations to come.
Shawnise's birthday, August 16, has always been a grand and celebrated event since her 30th birthday. However, she now is so grateful to God that she can celebrate a second birthday (her rebirth) on August 28; The day God declared that she would live and not die!
If you would like to interview or work with Author Shawnise Chantell she is ready to make a difference. A few services of her interests are Book Tours, Book Signings, Speaking engagements, Campaigns, Projects, Brand Ambassador and Film.
