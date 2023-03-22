Red-Light Safety Camera at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street will issue warnings beginning Wednesday, March 22

Main, News Posted on Mar 21, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street will begin issuing warnings on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street is the first Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) location under City and County of Honolulu jurisdiction. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot project can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of March 21, 2023:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nu‘uanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2022 2 Pali Highway and School Street Live for citations 1/28/2022 3 Likelike Highway and School Street Live for warning 3/10/2023 3 S. King Street and Ward Avenue 3 Kapi‘olani Boulevard and Kamake‘e Street Live for warning 3/22/2023 3 S. Beretania Street and Pi‘ikoi Street In construction 3/13/2023 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street

