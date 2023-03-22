Red-Light Safety Camera at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street will issue warnings beginning Wednesday, March 22
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street will begin issuing warnings on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street is the first Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) location under City and County of Honolulu jurisdiction. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot project can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/
Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of March 21, 2023:
|Phase
|Intersection
|Status
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street
|Live for citations 11/20/2022
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street
|Live for citations 12/12/2022
|2
|Vineyard Boulevard and Nu‘uanu Avenue
|Live for citations 1/6/2023
|2
|Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
|Live for citations 1/26/2022
|2
|Pali Highway and School Street
|Live for citations 1/28/2022
|3
|Likelike Highway and School Street
|Live for warning 3/10/2023
|3
|S. King Street and Ward Avenue
|3
|Kapi‘olani Boulevard and Kamake‘e Street
|Live for warning 3/22/2023
|3
|S. Beretania Street and Pi‘ikoi Street
|In construction 3/13/2023
|3
|McCully Street and Algaroba Street
###