North America On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Report 2022: Surge in Need for Talent Acquisition and Management Bolsters Sector

The North America on-demand staffing platform market share is expected to grow from US$ 70.71 million in 2022 to US$ 159.33 million by 2028; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2028.

Finding the right candidate with relevant experience and employee engagement is a pressing priority. On these lines, on-demand staffing platforms serve the purpose of helping employers significantly reduce the search-to-hire process through predictive analytics that measures and anticipates productivity, apart from matching the right candidates. The selected temporary staff and teams are later outsourced to meet the demands of an unpredictable and highly dynamic work schedule on an as-needed basis.

Moreover, due to tremendous growth in a remote or hybrid work environment, there is increased adoption of on-demand staffing platforms that enable secured and flexible online assessment tools for evaluating candidates' skills. In addition, flexibility and creative ways for hiring candidates has improved their experience, thereby catalyzing the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms and driving its market expansion.

On-demand staffing providers are taking different approaches on checking workers' backgrounds, as several employers need thoroughly vetted and background-checked workers. There is a rapid development of machine intelligence, advances in automation, and an unstoppable expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) across hiring marketplaces. On-demand staffing platform providers continue to implement and invest in advanced technologies that seamlessly anticipate needs and deliver hyper-personalized experiences.

The staffing industry is growing tremendously, and on-demand staffing platforms have numerous opportunities in terms of transforming temporary employee hiring platforms because it is becoming more difficult for companies such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash to employ a large number of gig workers and classify them as independent contractors. Therefore, the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies by on-demand staffing platform providers is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

The North America on-demand staffing platform market, by deployment, is bifurcated into on premises and cloud-based. The North America on-demand staffing platform market, based on enterprise size, is further divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. By country, the North America on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into US and Canada.

North America held the largest share of the global on-demand staffing platform market in 2021. Primarily, the retail & hospitality industry is increasingly subcontracting their functional tasks toward assembling a virtual and temporary staff. The use of on-demand staffing platforms to further meet the demands of an unpredictable and highly dynamic work schedule is propelling the market growth in the region. Furthermore, staffing firms are concentrating more on enhancing employee engagement and establishing better regional employee experience platforms.

There is a growing implementation of on-demand staffing platforms to monitor employee onboarding, handling employee timesheets, and performance management, among others. In addition, on-demand staffing platforms promote high productivity, mobility, and flexibility, and the use of current communication tools accelerates the hiring process based on demand from across businesses in the region. Also, there is an increased adoption of cloud-based on-demand staffing platforms among staffing agencies due to their flexibility in terms of usage, lower maintenance expenses, and elimination of installation time and costs.

In Canada, there is rapid technological advancement in the staffing industry and driving employment and innovations, mainly due to the progress of the IT industry, which has created multiple job vacancies in the country. Also, as large enterprises often face challenges in terms of shortage of manpower, particularly during peak periods or other difficulties.

Therefore contract or temporary staffing has tremendously increased for short-term employment projects. Continuous development in on-demand staffing platforms means a massive growth in temporary staff requirements with a specific skill set based on demand. These factors, as a result, collectively boost the on-demand staffing platform market in the North American region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Surge in Need for Talent Acquisition and Management

Temporary Employee Recruitment to Meet Organization Needs

Focus on Candidate Experience and Employee Engagement

Market Restraints

Misconceptions About On-Demand Employment

Market Opportunities

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies

Future Trends

Increase in Contingent Workers

Flexibility in Working Environment

Automation in Hiring Process

