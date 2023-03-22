InSpan granted patent protection by the US Patent Office for its unique interspinous technique and instruments designed for treating spinal stenosis and fusion in the ASC

InSpan interspinous-interlaminar fixation has been safely implanted in thousands of patients suffering from degenerative spine disease since obtaining FDA-clearance in 2010. On March 8th, 2023, the US Patent Office allowed for issuance as a patent of the InSpan technique and unique instruments establishes InSpan as a proven and validated leading technology for interspinous-interlaminar fixation ideally suited for outpatient spine surgery to treat spinal stenosis and for spinal fusion.

MALDEN, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NANISX LLC is the parent company for InSpan LLC and is grateful that the US Patent Office (USPTO) has allowed for issuance as a patent to protect the unique InSpan approach. This is yet another momentous achievement and a leap forward for patients with spine pain, especially over 55 years old, who want a safe and less invasive surgery with quick recovery in an outpatient ambulatory surgery center (ASC).

InSpan has been FDA-cleared since 2010 and thousands have been implanted safely with excellent clinical outcomes and no adverse device related events. A recent peer-reviewed publication on InSpan in the Journal of Spine Surgery (JSS) described the clinical results of Inspan being used to treat spinal stenosis at L4-5 with greater than five-year follow-up demonstrates the proof for its effectiveness. On November 24, 2021, InSpan had another groundbreaking Achievement, as the FIRST Interspinous-interlaminar Plate Fixation Device (IPD) granted the dual FDA approval for spinal fusion and spinal stenosis from T1-S1 in selected patients.

"This new InSpan patent makes the procedure simple, adjustable, fast and effective (SAFE) and minimal blood loss," said Dr Kingsley R Chin, professor and board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon.

"We made the financial investment to improve the technology to build InSpan as the leading interspinous-interlaminar fixation device," said Vito Lore, Chief Technology Officer. "We continue to make strategic and timely investments to increase value in our portfolio" said Aditya Humad, CFO of KIC Ventures.

"We are seeing excellent clinical results of using InSpan for treating spinal stenosis and for spinal fusions in many of our patients," said board-certified Orthopedic spine surgeons Dr Erik Spayde and Dr. William Costigan. "We have used InSpan to treat over 790 patients, mostly as supplemental fixation to anterior and lateral lumbar interbody fusions," said Dr Joseph Aferzon a neurosurgeon. Dr Luis Fandos, a leading board-certified anesthesia pain management physician said, "I have tremendous success using InSpan in patients who failed decompression or to revise prior surgeries with a competing interspinous spacer, which led me to recommend InSpan as a reliable and strong fixation solution."

About InSpan, LLC

InSpan LLC is under the NANISX LLC umbrella with Sacrix LLC and NanoFuse Biologics LLC, 100% privately owned by the KIC Ventures healthcare investment holding company.

https://www.MyInspan.com/

About KIC Ventures

Our founders have been investing in spine surgery since 2000, which makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery.

https://www.KICVentures.com/

