Top Performances from Tonight's Episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share
TORONTO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight's episode include:
- GBA (Montreal, QC) wowed the judges with their flips, jumps, and incredible feats of strength
- ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) scared Kardinal off the #CGT set with an unbelievable up-close magic trick
- Singer Evan Turnbull of THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) surprised the judges with his identical twin brother during a heartwarming performance of "My Maria"
- Singer PAOLA TROILO's (Laval, QC) performance of "Nessun Dorma" brought all four judges to their feet
- Singer BEATRICE LOVE (Edmonton, AB) performed a powerful cover of "Who's Lovin' You", where Lilly said she owned that song as if it were her own track
- Howie hit the Golden Buzzer for GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ (Laval, QC), who described herself as a ‘noise maker' and brought the house down
GBA – Circus Act
Montreal, QC
ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act
Calgary, AB
T.ACOS & T.EENAGERS – Dance Act
Granby, QC
MARQUIS – Dance Act
Winnipeg, MB
THE CHEERFORCE GOLDEN GIRLS – Dance Act
Oakville, ON
THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers
Glace Bay, NS
EMMA GARRIOTT – Singer/Musician
Port McNeill, BC
MCELMAN & THE MAESTRO – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON
PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician
Laval, QC
YOUNG MOMMY – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician
Edmonton, AB
CHARLES PHILIPPE LAURIN – Novelty Act
Montreal, QC
GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act
Laval, QC
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, March 28)
CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act
Stoney Creek, ON
XPECTACULO – Circus Act
Scarborough, ON
DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt
Onanole, MB
MAGIC BEN – Magic Act
Whitehorse, YT
EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician
Edmonton, AB
MEAVE – Singer/Musician
Niagara Falls, ON
CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Groups
London, ON
KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON
MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act
Gibsons, BC
CONVERSION – Dance Act
Trois-Rivières, QC
Canada's Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
