Top Performances from Tonight's Episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

– Next week's contestant lineup included below –



– Interviews available by request –

– Watch tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent on Citytv.com or through the Citytv app. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight's episode include:

GBA (Montreal, QC) wowed the judges with their flips, jumps, and incredible feats of strength

wowed the judges with their flips, jumps, and incredible feats of strength ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) scared Kardinal off the #CGT set with an unbelievable up-close magic trick

scared Kardinal off the #CGT set with an unbelievable up-close magic trick Singer Evan Turnbull of THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) surprised the judges with his identical twin brother during a heartwarming performance of "My Maria"

surprised the judges with his identical twin brother during a heartwarming performance of "My Maria" Singer PAOLA TROILO's (Laval, QC) performance of "Nessun Dorma" brought all four judges to their feet

performance of "Nessun Dorma" brought all four judges to their feet Singer BEATRICE LOVE (Edmonton, AB) performed a powerful cover of "Who's Lovin' You", where Lilly said she owned that song as if it were her own track

performed a powerful cover of "Who's Lovin' You", where Lilly said she owned that song as if it were her own track Howie hit the Golden Buzzer for GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ (Laval, QC), who described herself as a ‘noise maker' and brought the house down

Download photography from tonight's episode HERE

GBA – Circus Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out GBA's Performance HERE

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out ATSUSHI ONO's Performance HERE

T.ACOS & T.EENAGERS – Dance Act

Granby, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MARQUIS – Dance Act

Winnipeg, MB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THE CHEERFORCE GOLDEN GIRLS – Dance Act

Oakville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers

Glace Bay, NS

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out THE TURNBULL BROTHERS' Performance HERE

EMMA GARRIOTT – Singer/Musician

Port McNeill, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MCELMAN & THE MAESTRO – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician

Laval, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out PAOLA TROILO's Performance HERE

YOUNG MOMMY – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out BEATRICE LOVE's Performance HERE

CHARLES PHILIPPE LAURIN – Novelty Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act

Laval, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ's Performance HERE

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, March 28)

CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act

Stoney Creek, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

XPECTACULO – Circus Act

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt

Onanole, MB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act

Whitehorse, YT

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Groups

London, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act

Gibsons, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CONVERSION – Dance Act

Trois-Rivières, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada's Got Talent on Instagram

Canada's Got Talent on TikTok

Canada's Got Talent on YouTube

Canada's Got Talent on Twitter

Canada's Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637