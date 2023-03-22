ABLIC Launches the S-19114 Series of Automotive High Withstand Voltage Battery Monitoring ICs Combining the Industry's Fastest (*1) Voltage Detection Response with Low Current Consumption

Helps Improve System Safety and Lowers Cost

ABLIC (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo hereinafter "ABLIC"), a group company of MinebeaMitsumi Inc., today launched the S-19114 Series of automotive high withstand voltage battery monitoring ICs with the industry's fastest (*1) voltage detection response.

The S-19114 Series launched today is a battery monitoring IC that operates at 36V and has the industry's fastest detection response time of Max. 10μs (*2). Two components impact the detection response time: the resistance components and the capacitance components in the IC. However, they are not much of a problem as the resistance components of the S-19114 Series are 1/5 of earlier models and capacitance components have been reduced to such an extent that detection response time is 1/20 of earlier models.

The S-19114 Series have few resistance and capacitance components that impact detection response time and current consumption during operation is a low 2.0µA typ. This makes the series ideal for low standby current systems where continuous sensing is required.

Another advantage is that the S-19114 Series is housed in the ultra-compact package making it a product that amply meets today's need for smaller automotive devices.

(*1) As a battery monitoring IC for 36V operation. Based on our research as of March 2023

(*2) 1/20 the detection time of our previous products

Major Features

1. Shorter voltage detection response times as well as low current consumption

2. Smaller footprint through ultra-compact HSNT-6(2025) (1.96 x 2.46 x t0.5mm) package

3. The monitoring voltage input pin (SENSE pin) has a wide rated voltage of -30V to 45V

4. Automotive quality

These products have been subjected to the three-temperature test (low, normal and high temperature). According to the AEC (Automotive Electronics Council), this series will comply with AEC-Q100 Grade 0 reliability and quality test defined by the Council. They are also in compliance with the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP).

Application Examples

Voltage detection of automotive batteries

Automotive components such as engines, transmissions, suspensions or ABS as well as EV, HEV or PHEV vehicle parts

S-19114 Series Product Details

This product has been certified as a MinebeaMitsumi Group "Green Product" for its outstanding contribution to the environment.

