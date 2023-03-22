ViVODOMi Launches New Ultra-High-Net-Worth Pied-A-Terre Concierge Services for Public Figures

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - ViVODOMi Concierge, a luxury concierge firm, is announcing a recent change in its business model to work with New York-based clients who are under-served by the area's larger Property Management institutions. This new business model will focus on serving ultra-high-net-worth business owners, professional athletes, musicians, entertainers, and their heads of staff. These clients have an estimated net worth of over $600 million and can enjoy access to a wide range of luxury personal and home products and services. ViVODOMi's unique organizational structure allows clients to have a single point of contact - through a dedicated New York Concierge - for all their Pied-A-Terre and personal task needs.

"Our clients have achieved success through diligence, persistence, and skill. We are committed to bringing those same qualities to simplify our clients' Pied-A-Terre operations and personal projects so they can spend more time with the people they love and maximize their time with family," said Robert Knighton, CEO of ViVODOMi Concierge.

Founded in 2015 in New York City, ViVODOMi Concierge is a luxury concierge firm with years of expertise in providing perfect solutions in the areas of home maintenance, renovation, and repairs. The firm also specializes in problem management and is equipped to handle projects of all sizes and complexities for clients in New York City. Unlike ordinary property managers or simple assistants, ViVODOMi acts as an extension of the customers to manage their projects in New York. ViVODOMi solves the most complex problems that clients face on a day-to-day basis. Its staff and vendors are well-vetted and licensed and have been associated with the firm for years. They are chosen after carrying out detailed and meticulous background checks. The ViVODOMi team can quickly adapt to the evolving needs of customers and promise to deliver solutions that not only match but exceed expectations consistently.

