Global Barium Nitrate Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Basstech International, Hebei Xinji Chemical, Hummel Croton and Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical Among Others

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barium Nitrate: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Barium Nitrate estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fireworks / Pyrotechnics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass / Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $613 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Barium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$613 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$846.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Basstech International LLC

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Hummel Croton Inc.

Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Seth Nandram Daulatram Biyani (SNDB)

(SNDB) Solvay SA

Tennants Distribution Ltd.

Xilan Chemicals Co., Ltd.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Barium Nitrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

