Outlook on the Cell Dissociation Global Market to 2028: Advancements in Non-Enzymatic Tissue Dissociation Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Trypsin, Papain, DNase, Hyaluronidase, Instruments), Tissue Type (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue), End-user (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institutes) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report

The global cell dissociation market is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The key factors driving the growth of the cell dissociation market are the increase in recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and increasing GMP certification approvals for cell therapy production facilities. Additionally, advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation are expected to offer lucrative market opportunities.

Enzymatic dissociation products segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation agents, non-enzymatic dissociation agents, and instruments & accessories.

The enzymatic dissociation agents segment dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022. It is expected to hold the largest share till 2028. The expanding pool of operational entities in this segment and established protocols for using enzymatic dissociation agents are key contributors to market growth.

Non-enzymatic alternatives for cell dissociation are being developed to overcome the limitations of traditional enzymes. Instruments and accessories form a niche segment, with few manufacturers active.

Connective tissue segment to register the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period

Based on tissue type, the cell dissociation market has been segmented into connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissues (muscle tissue, lung tissue, and nerve tissue).

Connective tissue dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022. The extensive research on connective tissues has ensured a high share of this segment. However, the epithelial tissue segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cell dissociation market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising R&D investments in the pharmaceutical sectors of several emerging APAC countries, favorable regulatory guidelines & government support, lower manufacturing costs, and increasing incidence of diseases.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Recombinant Therapeutics Sourced from Mammalian Cells

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

CGMP Approvals for New Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Restraints

High Cost of Cell-based Research

Opportunities

Advancements in Non-Enzymatic Tissue Dissociation

Challenges

Limitations Associated with Dissociated Cell Culture

Companies Mentioned

Abeomics

Alstembio

AMSBio

ATCC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biological Industries (Sartorius)

Capricorn Scientific

CellSystems GmbH

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Geminibio

Genlantis

HiMedia Laboratories

Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Neuromics

Pan-Biotech

Promocell GmbH

Stemcell Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitacyte

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

