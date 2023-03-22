Xinhua Silk Road: SE China Fujian's Jinjiang plans multiple expos, sports events to boost high-quality development

Submit Release
BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- Jinjiang City in southeast China's Fujian Province will hold multiple industrial expos and sports events this year to inject new vitality and momentum into its high-quality economic and social development, revealed city officials at a press conference held in Beijing on Monday.

These expos and sports events include the 5th China (Jinjiang) International Decoration & Building Materials Expo, the 24th Jinjiang Footwear & the 7th Sports Industry International Exposition, China, the 7th Cross-Strait Food Fair & the 10th Taiwan-Fujian (Quanzhou) Food Fair, the 2nd FISU University World Cup-Football and the Jinjiang International Marathon, which will be held in succession in the city from April to December this year.

The food fair this year has a total exhibition area of 80,000 square meters, hitting a new high, with 100,000 professional merchants expected to attend the event. The footwear expo covers an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters, with 2,400 international standard booths set. The decoration & building materials expo will focus on the ceramic industry.

Technological and green elements will outshine at these industrial expos. The footwear expo will set up a sci-tech innovation and talent pavilion to showcase the latest sci-tech innovation achievements and frontier technologies of local industries and enterprises. The food fair will build an online exhibition hall and realize accurate match of the massive demands of buyers and exhibitors through big data and intelligent algorithms. Green and cutting-edge products such as ecological ceramic plates will be displayed at the decoration & building materials expo.

To help exhibitors expand overseas markets, the footwear expo will cooperate with Italian firm ARS to showcase the latest international fashion trends and the latest footwear materials, the decoration & building materials expo will invite representatives from consulates of five countries in China and trading companies as attendees, while the food fair will invite over 100 companies from Germany, UK, the Netherlands, Russia, the Philippines and Thailand among others to promote featured products at the expo.

As a famous sports city, Jinjiang boasts a sports industry market scale of over 250 billion yuan. The holding of the 2023 Jinjiang International Marathon, an independently-cultivated brand competition by the city, and the 2nd FISU University World Cup-Football will help further shape the city's reputation as a sports city.

