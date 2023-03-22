WeAreActors.com Launches New Acting Podcast With Incredible Industry Guests

Bill Camp on the We Are Actors Podcast

WeAreActors.com Launches New Acting Podcast With Incredible Guests. This new industry related podcast boasts Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winning guests.

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY - WeAreActors.com, the leading online platform for actors, is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast. The podcast, which will feature some of the most renowned actors and playwrights in the industry, promises to offer insightful discussions and behind-the-scenes stories about the craft of acting and playwriting.

With host and We Are Actors President Mershad Torabi, the first season of the podcast will feature a lineup of exceptional guests, including Bill Camp, Frankie Faison, John Patrick Shanley, and Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Welcome to the world of theater and acting! Theater buff's and aspiring actors are in for a real treat with this podcast. Each episode, we invite a special guest from the theater world to discuss their experiences and insights into the craft of acting. Our guests range from well-known actors to up-and-coming stars, as well as directors, playwrights, and other theater professionals. Hear firsthand accounts of what it's like to work in theater, from the audition process to rehearsals and opening night. But this podcast is more than just a behind-the-scenes look at the theater world. Our guests also delve into the art of acting itself, discussing their approaches to character development, script analysis, and other techniques they use to bring their performances to life. This podcast has something for everyone, be it a seasoned theater-goer or a newbie to the world of acting. Tune in and join us for a fascinating journey into the world of theater and acting, with some of the most interesting and talented guests in the business.

"We are thrilled to bring this new podcast to our listeners," said a spokesperson for WeAreActors.com. "We believe that this platform will provide a valuable resource for actors and playwrights, as well as anyone interested in the world of theater and performing arts."

The podcast will be available on all major streaming platforms and the video podcast is available on Youtube. Listeners can expect in-depth conversations, personal anecdotes, and a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.

Bill Camp from The Queen's Gambit, Mollys Game and more! | We Are Actors