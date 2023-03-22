April Phillips, author of the inspirational bestseller "When I Said Yes" & IAmAprilPhillips.com Releases Second Edition

April Phillips, author of the inspirational bestseller "When I Said Yes" reminds us of the Power of Positive Thinking, Enchantment, Emotional Lives of Teenagers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, March 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals in the society face many challenges and obstacles, whether it's in personal relationships, family issues, economic status, seeking life’s mission, childhood issues or our profession. In some cases, it can be incredibly difficult to find the will and determination to push through these obstacles and, ultimately, reach happiness and success.These are often formative moments which shape adulthood with insights on important lessons about perseverance, resilience and ambition – skills which will hold an individual in good stead to navigate through life’s obstacles.But where to begin to heal?April Phillips, author of the inspirational bestseller "When I Said Yes," has now released the SECOND EDITION. This blog owner of IAmAprilPhillips.com (dedicated to health issues , as an Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner), shares the meaningful insights acquired during her own self-discovery journey.Through raw accounts of personal transformation and spiritual growth, April recounts how she embraced life's challenges and moved towards a healthier path of love and acceptance.This deeply insightful book provides hope for those struggling to overcome obstacles in their lives as well as powerful inspiration for anyone wanting to unlock their true potential.Whether one's facing life’s toughest tests or seeking transcendental guidance on understanding oneself better—this heartfelt story is sure to be a source of endless motivation and healing!Inspiration often comes from outside, those who are mentors, inspirational books, or ideas shared. Then this inspiration turns into a little voice inside of us motivating to do something even when it seems impossible."When I Said Yes", is a reminder of why seeking a solution must keep going, no matter how tough things get. This is when external sources of motivation come in – like the inspirations received from people who have overcome similar struggles and have gone on to achieve incredible things. Reading their stories not only helps give listeners the courage to persevere but also provides a practical advice on how they managed to reach their goals.According the Authors Press, literary review, Lexical evaluation: “Glad to have found this book. Truly, it’s a can’t put down book. The author’s writing is pretty standard. There were easy to discern words making it more susceptible for readers of all ages to understand the inspirational and spiritual values entailed in this book. April expresses faith and hope throughout the book, never once complaining. Perseverance and positivity is what you’ll learn and find in this book. It’s a well written book with appropriate grammars, dictions and punctuations observed. There isn’t any Lexical contempt in her writing”.Christian critical review: “It is a story that certainly showed God's hand in building an intimate relationship with the Lord. This book will unfold the author’s life throughout different struggles and tribulations. Started out being hesitant of God at a young age, God’s supernatural power through the Holy Spirit the Holy Spirit she was able to break them. How amazing God showed her forgiveness, love, compassion and humility. I was amazed to know the encouragement and empowerment that we all could appreciate in this book. She writes things that are true accounts of her highs and lows and her deep walk with God. This is an inspiring read which made me attach to the idea that “The greatest blessings come out of the hardest breakings” and will indeed, make us appreciate how hard life has been for most of us but learning to appreciate the beauty that comes out of hard times is very rewarding. This book is highly encouraged as we are now in a serious spiritual warfare. Materials like this is now highly regarded as it brings inspiration to mankind. Moreover, it will continue to create a positive spiritual-impact to both Christian and Non-Christian community.”Muggett Jackson claims she had a profound experience of self-analysis when reading “When I Said Yes”. She writes, “When I Said Yes, is perfect for me seeking to make profound and lasting changes I was not able prior. WHEN I SAID YES, helped me uncover my life's true potential, igniting a purpose with courage and determination. I was looking for the doorway to renewal within myself, like a restart button. With Phillips's guidance, it was possible to find a source of inner strength and empower ourselves with grace and humility, while helping to re-ignite the soul, looking for a new start, a fresh start – something that felt like a new beginning. This did it for me.”Another reader of “When I Said Yes”, Heather Frye writes: “choosing to say YES to yourself and life is not always the easiest path but it is undeniably the most rewarding one, I think. April Phillips’ book for me, started the journey of embodying the fact that unconditional self-acceptance leads to unlimited self-fulfillment.”April Phillips second edition book “When I Said Yes” addresses emotional growth, health and healing. The personal story telling is a unique approach to motivation, peace of mind, acceptance and inner transformation. Written in an inspiring and uplifting way, April shares her personal story on how she went from surviving traumatic experiences to thriving in health and overall wellness. Through her powerful narrative, April gives insight on how readers too can face their fears, take control of their lives, and ultimately find the courage within themselves to open up pathways toward a more fulfilling existence.To learn more about this inspirational bestseller and how and unlocking greater joy and purpose in life, visit "When I Said Yes!" now at https://WhenISaidYes.com and also check out April Phillips’ blog, at https://IAmAprilPhillips.com and god bless.