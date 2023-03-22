Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu today.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Leu reaffirmed the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Switzerland.  The Deputy Secretary and State Secretary also discussed our shared support for Ukraine and cooperation on sanctions and information sharing.  They looked forward to the next session of the U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

