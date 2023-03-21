Illinois EPA Announces Ten Spring 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 21 - Following a temporary suspension of Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collections, Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim is announcing ten upcoming HHW one-day collection locations for the spring of 2023. Operations have also resumed at five previously established long-term HHW collection locations. Illinois EPA offers residents free HHW collection events to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.





"The Illinois EPA is pleased to announce we are resuming one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events in Illinois. These events receive tremendous response from residents, and we know they were missed during the unexpected delay in collections. We are also happy to announce long-term collection locations in Chicago, Naperville, Rockford, Lake County, and Madison County are back to accepting all approved residential waste items," said Director Kim. "We would like to thank our local partners and co-sponsors who have worked to make these collections possible, providing residents with opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and potentially hazardous products."





One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all spring 2023 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.





For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.













In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:







