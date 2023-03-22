MEDIA ADVISORY - Funding to be announced at Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc
KAMLOOPS, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will join Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc and Colleen Erickson, Chair of the Board of Directors of the First Nations Health Authority, for a funding announcement at Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc.
Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. (PT)
Where: Moccasin Square Garden
345 Chief Alex Thomas Way
Kamloops, BC
