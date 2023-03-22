Japanese Rapper Tomoro Collaborates with Grammy-Nominated Singer Shanice for the Release of "Forever I Love Your Smile"

Tokyo, Japan - Tomoro, a rising star in the Japanese hip-hop scene, has announced the release of his latest single, "Forever I Love Your Smile." The track features the talented and Grammy-nominated American singer and actress Shanice. The song will be available for streaming and download starting March 24th, 2023.

Tomoro, born and raised in Tokyo, has been making waves in the hip-hop world with his unique style that blends traditional Japanese music with modern beats. He has gained a significant following in Japan and internationally and has collaborated with several well-known artists in the industry. With "Forever I Love Your Smile," Tomoro is excited to showcase his talent and introduce his music to even more audiences worldwide.

Japanese Rapper Tomoro

The single's featured artist, Shanice, is a well-respected and accomplished singer-songwriter and actor. With a five-octave range and a talent for singing in the whistle register, she has captivated audiences since childhood. Shanice has achieved numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination and Germany's Golden Lion Best International Artist Award.

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Shanice on this song," Tomoro said. "She's an incredibly talented artist, and I'm honored to have her on my track. 'Forever I Love Your Smile' is a song about love and happiness, and Shanice's voice perfectly captures that feeling.

Shanice also expressed her excitement about the collaboration: "I was immediately drawn to Tomoro's music and his unique style. It's Working with such a talented artist is an honor, and I can't wait for our fans to hear our new song together."

Grammy Singer Shanice

"Forever I Love Your Smile" is a melodic and upbeat track that combines Tomoro's signature style with Shanice's soulful vocals. The song's lyrics express pure love and joy, encouraging listeners to cherish the people in their lives who bring them happiness.

Fans of Tomoro and Shanice can expect a music video to accompany the single, set to release on the same day. The video was filmed in Tokyo and features both artists, highlighting the vibrant and energetic atmosphere of the city. The video also showcases traditional Japanese elements, including formal dress and architecture.

"I wanted to showcase Tokyo's unique beauty and energy in the video," Tomoro said. "It was important to me to include elements of my culture and heritage, and I'm thrilled with how the video turned out."

"Forever I Love Your Smile" promises to be a hit among fans of both Tomoro and Shanice, showcasing the artists' impressive talents and unique styles. The single will be available for streaming and download on all major platforms starting March 24th, 2023.

For more information on Tomoro, Shanice, and the release of "Forever I Love Your Smile," visit their official websites and social media pages. Fans of both Tomoro and Shanice can look forward to the release of "Forever I Love Your Smile" on March 24th, 2023.

About Tomoro:

Tomoro is a Japanese rapper and producer based in Tokyo. He has gained popularity for his unique style that blends traditional Japanese music with modern hip-hop. Tomoro has collaborated with several well-known artists in the industry, including Shanice, and has performed at various music festivals across Japan.

About Shanice:

Shanice Lorraine Wilson, known as Shanice, is an American singer-songwriter and actor. With a five-octave range and a talent for singing in the whistle register, she has captivated audiences since childhood. Shanice has achieved numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination and Germany's Golden Lion Best International Artist Award.

