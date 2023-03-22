Council Approves Bills Spearheaded by Councilmember Dawn Luedtke to Protect Health Privacy; Strengthen Government Transparency

MARYLAND, March 22 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a pair of bills introduced by Councilmember Dawn Luedtke to improve County government operations. Bill 5-23 limits the private health information the County government can ask of prospective employees. Bill 8-23 sets clear and consistent guidelines for open meeting requirements of County boards, committees, and commissions.

The pieces of legislation were the first to be introduced by Councilmember Luedtke, who in December 2022 was sworn in to represent the new Council District 7.

About Bill 5-23

Luedtke introduced Bill 5-23, Personnel and Human Resources - Prospective Employees - Health Care Privacy on Jan. 31 after learning of the detailed and invasive medical review process for prospective County government employees.

The bill limits medical information that must be provided by prospective County employees to only what’s necessary to meet the minimum requirements of the position, prohibits inquiries by the County about certain reproductive health information, and creates an appeals process for those who feel the County did not follow the new requirements.

“The County’s practice of seeking certain private medical information that has no bearing on whether a prospective employee can perform the job they’re applying for is invasive and potentially harmful both to the prospective employee and the County’s mission to find the best and most qualified candidates to serve the public,” Luedtke said. “I’m thankful to my Council colleagues, County Executive Marc Elrich, and Office of Human Resources Director Traci Anderson for supporting these changes and committing to improving this aspect of the County’s hiring process over the coming months."

About Bill 8-23

Luedtke introduced Bill 8-23, Boards, Committees, and Commissions - Open Meetings - Supplemental Requirements on Feb. 14 after the State Open Meetings Act Compliance Board found several County boards, committees and commissions violated existing State Open Meetings Act law by failing to provide reasonable advance notice of meetings, failing to provide information on how to access virtual meetings, and failing to post minutes.

The bill requires the more than 80 County boards, committees, and commissions charged with advising policymakers and serving as a forum for residents to discuss local issues to:

publish notice of meetings within five business days after the group has determined the meeting date, and at least two calendar days before the meeting;

publish meeting agendas within five business days after the group has determined the agenda, and at least two calendar days before the meeting; and

within five days after it meets, publish a recording of the meeting if the meeting was recorded.

“This legislation sets clear and consistent open meetings rules for the many boards, committees, and commissions that volunteer members and other residents rely on as important opportunities to learn about County policies,” Luedtke said. “Thank you to my Council colleagues and the Executive Branch for recognizing the importance of ensuring transparency for these groups.”

Councilmember Luedtke represents the new District 7, including Olney, Damascus, Montgomery Village, Derwood, Laytonsville, Sandy Spring, Ashton, and parts of Gaithersburg and Silver Spring. She is serving on the Council’s Public Safety and Health and Human Services Committees and as the Council’s Lead for Crisis Response.

For more information, the Council staff report on Bill 5-23 can be viewed here. The Council staff report on Bill 8-23 can be viewed here.

# # #