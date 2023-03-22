Educational Media Foundation Announces CEO Transition

Todd Woods named CEO by Board of Directors as Bill Reeves departs organization

Today, Educational Media Foundation's (EMF) Board of Directors announced that CEO Bill Reeves will depart EMF and Todd Woods was elected CEO by the Board of Directors.

"The Board of Directors and the Ministry Leadership Team would like to thank Bill for his work and contributions to EMF's mission," Donna Ecton, Board Chair said. "We appreciate his years of service to the Christian media industry. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Since joining EMF, Woods has served the organization with distinction, including as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Head of External Affairs and Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee. Woods has helped lead some of the world's most renowned organizations and has served on the Board of Directors for more than 10 domestic and international organizations.

"I'm honored by the trust the Board of Directors has placed in me to lead EMF," Woods said. "We have a tremendous team here. I look forward to leading the organization as we continue to create, produce and share compelling media with God's life-changing message while our EMF care ministries connect with our audiences to support and inspire them in their faith journey."

"The Board of Directors is confident that Todd's expertise, strategic vision and team building approach will lead EMF to continued success," Ecton said. "Our faith-focused audiences, donors, artists and partners put their trust in EMF because of how we use God's Word to guide our decisions. The Board of Directors looks forward to Todd's leadership where he will continue the organization's focus on its founding mission."

About Educational Media Foundation

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) is a nonprofit, multi-platform media company on a mission to draw people closer to Christ. Founded in 1982 in Santa Rosa, Calif., with a single radio station, EMF today owns and operates the world's two largest Christian music radio networks (K-LOVE and Air1) with more than 1,000 broadcast signals across all 50 states, streaming audio reaching around the world, and a growing family of media ministries including podcasts, books, films, concerts and events. EMF employs 500 team members between its offices in Nashville, TN; Rocklin, CA; and field locations around the country. (For more information, visit www.emfbroadcasting.com)

