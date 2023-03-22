Metal Innovation Inc. Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate Approval for Cessna 208B Cargo Pod Alteration

Metal Innovations Inc. announced it has received FAA supplemental type certification (STC) SA02763SE approval for its Cessna 208B Caravan cargo pod alteration addressing the cargo size limitations due to the fixed partitions and adding a rear cargo door for improved loading and unloading.

AURORA, Ore. (PRWEB) March 21, 2023

Metal Innovation's Cessna 208B Cargo Pod STC addresses the limitations of the current cargo pods' fixed dividers, altering them to allow for a value-added flex-use configuration. Adding a rear ramp door and replacing the immobile partitions with easily removable ones enable owners to keep multiple compartments or transform the space to a never-before free span end-to-end 13.5" H × 32" W × 12'-16'L solution. In addition, the improvement creates a more efficient utilization of the aircraft by shifting the transportation of long items such as full-dimensional lumber, skis, surfboards, and even kayaks from the passenger compartment to the cargo hull where they belong.

"The STC's removable dividers and addition of a rear door, provides operators better cargo hauling and loading efficiency. We are excited to offer customers a product that optimizes the transport of all types of cargo, especially the longer lengths associated with building supplies and recreational equipment.", Kim Wilmes, CEO.

"Our innovative alteration of the 208B cargo pod allows customers to transfer items only previously able to fit in the cabin to the Pod. We strive to develop solutions that improve aircraft use and increase revenues for operators, and this STC achieves both by freeing premium space for passengers and optimizing shipment configurations," Craig Wilmes, COO.

Metal Innovations is currently booking Cargo Pod upgrade installation timeslots. Both onsite and in-house installation options are available. Don't hesitate to contact a representative to inquire about fleet discounts and schedule today.

About Metal Innovations Inc.

Metal Innovations Inc. (http://www.metalinnovations.com) is an FAA Authorized Part 145 Repair Station (KW7R756N), FAA Parts Manufacturing Authorization (PMA) facility, Supplemental Type Certificate Holder (STC), Textron Cessna and Beechcraft Service Center, and Daher Service Center located at the Aurora State Airport (KUAO). Since its inception in 1996, MII has become a recognized aviation industry leader, providing annual and high-time inspections, maintenance, major and minor repairs, modifications, and innovative solutions across multiple aircraft platforms for domestic and international fixed customers.

Metal Innovations Inc. is committed to providing services performed at the highest quality standards. Metal Innovations factory-trained and experienced aviation professionals use the latest technological equipment and processes to ensure on-time delivery and unmatched quality at competitive prices.

