Presidio Medical™ Announces Executive Appointment

Presidio Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing a transformational Ultra Low Frequency (ULF™) neuromodulation platform, announced that Scott Salys joined the Executive Team as Chief Research & Development and Operations Officer. Mr. Salys is a 25-year veteran in Class III active implantable devices leading R&D, Operations, Supply Chain, Program Management, and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) organizations. Mr. Salys joins Presidio from Abbott where he was most recently the Divisional Vice President of R&D of the Heart Failure business.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Scott's breadth of experience across Operations, Supply Chain, and R&D join the Presidio team. Not only does Scott have functional expertise in key areas for Presidio's progression, but he has managed several business lines within cardiac rhythm management and neuromodulation, which is complimentary to the platform Presidio is building," said Michael Onuscheck, Chairman and CEO of Presidio Medical.

"I am excited to join this incredibly talented team and lead Presidio Medical through the next stage of clinical and product development. We have the unique opportunity to create neuromodulation therapies for new patient populations as well as transform conventional neuromodulation therapy. I am passionate about building high-performing teams and look forward to delivering our novel ULF platform to patients," said Mr. Salys.

Prior to joining Presidio Medical, Mr. Salys was the Divisional Vice President of R&D (2021 to 2022) and Divisional Vice President of Operations (2017 to 2021) in Abbott's Heart Failure business, where he led the organization through a phase of rapid growth and expansion. In addition to roles in R&D and Operations, Mr. Salys transformed the Heart Failure DME business by shifting strategy, building the team, and establishing a commercial organization that delivered triple digit growth. Mr. Salys also served on Abbott's Executive Crisis Management Team, Scientific Governing Board, as well as the Board of Directors for Abbott Global Enterprises.

Prior to Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical (SJM) in 2017, Mr. Salys spent over 16 years at SJM in R&D, Operations, and Supply Chain roles across various divisions and geographies. Scott's most recent roles at SJM included Vice President of Operations and R&D, VP of Supply Chain, VP of Operations, and VP of Program Management. Mr. Salys successfully integrated newly acquired businesses, strengthened global organizations, executed change management initiatives, and delivered rapid growth in the neuromodulation and cardiac resynchronization therapy markets.

ABOUT PRESIDIO MEDICAL

Presidio Medical was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. The clinical-stage, privately held medical device company is developing a transformational neuromodulation platform to treat diseases of undesired neural activity with a first indication in the treatment of chronic pain. Presidio's current investors include Invus Opportunities and Action Potential Venture Capital. For more information, visit www.presidiomedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321006015/en/