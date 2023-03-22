Author Colinda Latour is Living In Love in Her Newly Published Book
AS EACH SIDE EFFECT OF LOVE, AS I SOMETIMES REFER TO THEM, UNFOLDED, I NOTICED HOW THEY ALL FED INTO EACH OTHER AND CREATED AN EVEN MORE LOVE-FILLED ENVIRONMENT AND STATE OF BEING.”WILMINGTON , DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believe love is always available and there for receiving. Create a life where things like money and the right people at the right time show up rapidly and seemingly out of the ether. Living in Love will give you all the necessary tools and guidance to create such a life. It certainly did for Colinda Latour who, after struggling with love for most her life, created a lifestyle that brought love into her daily routine and embedded it into her state of being. She had no idea of all the other wonderful side effects that so much love would create. Colinda, craving what seemed to be unattainable, devised an easy way for love to be at the forefront of everything she did; how she acted and reacted, and communicated throughout her day. It was during this, she discovered that living in love also brought sustained periods of bliss, unwavering faith in herself and a higher consciousness, profound feelings of connection and wholeness, and rapid manifestations.
— Colinda Latour
So, how did she do it?
She put love into action. Colinda formulated a 31-day challenge containing a brilliant combination of Love Actions directed at others (e.g. send five messages of love), herself (e.g. hug yourself), and other actions designed purely to bring love into awareness (e.g. write ten things you love). It was during this challenge that she not only learned of the love side effects mentioned, but that simple acts of love will change the world, and the more love you create and feel, the more you want to spread it. This is why she knew she had to share her Full-on Love Challenge and provide people with the tools and guidance to complete it, and create a lifestyle of love for themselves. As a bonus, she included three mini challenges to give a fast love boost whenever needed.
About Author
Colinda Latour is dedicated to living in a state of love and spreading love around the world. She wasn’t always like this and yearned for love from a very young age. One evening, she walked into a pole and the jolt awakened her to a world of possibilities. Not the best way to change your life, but it worked for her. She was set on a love-journey that culminated with her 31-day Full-on Love Challenge. Now she’s love-full and shares her learnings through speaking, writing, and workshops. The book will be published and will be available for purchase early April in all leading online bookstores nationwide! Watch out for her participation in this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22-23, 2023. She will also be featured in next month’s edition of Publishers Weekly Magazine.
David Sanchez
Historia Advertising
+1 8778997501
email us here