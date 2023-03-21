Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Bolduc As Public Counsel For The Office Of Public Insurance Counsel

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Bolduc as the Public Counsel for the Office of Public Insurance Counsel (OPIC) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Office represents the interests of insurance consumers in regulatory matters relating to insurance rates, rules, and forms.

David Bolduc of Austin is the acting public insurance counsel for OPIC. Previously, he served as the deputy public counsel for OPIC, as an attorney for the Office of Policy Development Counsel for the Texas Department of Insurance, as general counsel for the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission, as a division chief in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, and as deputy general counsel at the Texas Department of Agriculture. He has over 46 years of legal experience in government and private practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, U.S. Supreme Court Bar, U.S. Court of Appeals 5th Circuit Bar, and the U.S. District Court Western District of Texas Bar. He is a board member of the West Austin Neighborhood Group and a member and former president of the Parish Council for the St. Austin Catholic Parish. Bolduc received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Bowdoin College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

