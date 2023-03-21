18 March Çanakkale Victory and Commemoration of Martyrs Event Held at EMU

With the contributions of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Atatürk Ideology Club (EMU-ADK), EMU Atatürk Research and Application Center (EMU-ATAUM) organized a commemoration program on the 108th anniversary of “18 March Çanakkale Victory and Commemoration Day of Martyrs”.

The program commenced with “Military and Political Aspects of the Battle of Çanakkale” conference by Chair of EMU ATAUM Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Öztürk on Friday, 17 March 2023 at 10:30 at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. The conference, which commenced following a minute of silence and national anthem, attracted great interest from the students.

Stating that the Çanakkale Battles, which are the preface of the Republic of Turkey, should be well studied, Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk emphasized the importance of pointing a moral. Evaluating the Battle of Çanakkale, which is considered as the beginning and the first example of the combined land and sea wars in the history of modern warfare, in terms of Turkish and World history, Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk underlined that the Battle of Çanakkale was a major event that had important consequences for both Turkish and world history.

Expressing that Turkish nation was able to identify its enemy thanks to the Battle of Çanakkale, Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk also stated that its enemies saw what the Turkish Nation is and that it has not lost anything from its former power and might.

During his presentation, Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk emphasized that the Battles of Çanakkale, where the first sparks of the National Struggle took place, should be investigated objectively and based on scientific documents and passed on to future generations and added that even though a century has passed since the battles, the bottom of the iceberg is still full.

Assist. Prof. Dr. Göktürk ended his words by saying: “On the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory, I commemorate with gratitude the ones who did not hesitate to give their souls and blood to make this land a homeland, and our hero soldiers who fell to the ground in the prime of their lives for their homeland, flag and nation. May they rest in eternal peace”.

Items collected from Çanakkale Battle Field were exhibited after the conference. The commemoration program ended with soup dishing out service of EMU Student Council and EMU ADK held between 12:00-13:30 at EMU Atatürk Square. In a statement, EMU Student Council President Ali Ardıç put forth that the Student Council supports the activities organised on 18 March every year and added that on the occasion of the anniversary of Çanakkale Victory, they commemorate Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Pasha and all martyrs with gratitude and respect.