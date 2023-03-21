President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Vermont

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Vermont to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding on Dec. 22-24, 2022.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by a severe storm and flooding in Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William F. Roy has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.