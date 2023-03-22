The 2nd Annual Cannabis Marketing Summit Returns to Denver, Colorado June 21-23
Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA) is a membership organization focused on education and best practices for industry marketers. CMA will host the 2nd annual Cannabis Marketing Summit in Denver, Colorado June 21-23.
A great marketing campaign can move the needle for companies that are looking to launch, or create a national presence.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA), a membership organization focused on education and best practices for industry marketers, today announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Cannabis Marketing Summit.
— Lisa Buffo, Cannabis Marketing Association founder and CEO
The 2nd annual conference will take place from Wednesday to Friday, June 21-23, at the Hilton Denver City Center, 1701 California St., in Denver. Early bird pricing starts at $399 for CMA members and $450 for non-members. Tickets and discounted hotel rates are available at www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.
The event takes place over two days, across three stages, and provides attendees with an opportunity to meet, network and collaborate with cannabis marketing and advertising executives, media personnel, and business owners from across the country.
Slated topics include: Email marketing, programmatic, SEO, retail and CX design, cannabis and alcohol marketing, consumer packaged goods, branding and design, packaging and sustainability, marketing compliance, growth hacking, intellectual property, legal, public relations, customer loyalty and retention, data driven strategies, and omni-channel marketing.
Attendees will have access to expert speakers, cutting-edge panels, and exclusive opportunities that showcase marketing innovations and best practices for brands and retailers. The Summit will feature hands-on workshops to help attendees learn about tools, emerging technologies, tactics, and data that produce powerful, effective strategies and campaigns.
“A great marketing campaign can move the needle for companies that are looking to launch, or create a national presence. At a time and in an industry where every dollar counts, the Summit will offer attendees forward-thinking, smart strategies, and functional tactics that enable companies to survive, thrive, and stay ahead of the competition,” said Lisa Buffo, CMA founder and CEO.
For information, visit www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.
About Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA):
Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA) is a membership organization focused on education and best practices for industry marketers. CMA’s mission is to bring a positive perception to, and authentic understanding of, cannabis and its consumers around the world. CMA does this by supporting the professional growth of cannabis communications professionals by providing industry education, cultivating community, and establishing best practices. For more information about Cannabis Marketing Association or Cannabis Marketing Summit, visit www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.
