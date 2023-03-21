Electric Grills Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements Such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Enabled Grills Present Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Grills Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric grills market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 634.1 Mn in 2021.

Electric grills have some unique benefits such as indoor use, smoke-free, and others that are unmatched by any other cooking grill. Inclination towards healthy grilled food, changing lifestyles, and preference for homemade grilled food are the major growth drivers for the electric grills market.

Rapid technological advancement is also gaining traction as now Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled electric grills are there in the market. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has resulted in lockdown restrictions and people have been spending more time at home. Thereby, there has been a rising trend in home cooking since a lot of people have been avoiding visiting local restaurants and diners. As a result of these factors, we are expecting high growth in the electric grills market during the forecast period.

Electric Smokers to Continue as the Market Leader

The electric smoker's segment holds the highest market share in the electric grills industry with more than 60% of the market revenue, as of 2021. With the growing penetration of electric grills in restaurants, hotels, and residents electric smokers segment is the leader. Electric smokers are available in a smaller form or a refrigerator style to cook plenty of food at the same time.

Nowadays, people are more concerned about their health and grilled food is often considered healthy, which in turn increasing the demand for electric smokers worldwide. As a result of these factors, we are expecting the electric smoker's segment to be the market leader during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Market Leader

In 2021, by revenue, North America is the leader in the electric grills market followed by Europe with more than 30% of market share. North America has the largest share owing to grilling became an integral part of consumers lifestyle. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region due to inclination towards healthy food and an increase in per capita income. Rising preference for homemade grilled food in countries such as Japan, China, and India are the major growth factors in the region. As a result of these factors, we are expecting a steady growth in the region throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Product

Electric Smokers

Electric Griddles

Application

