Automotive Sensors Market to Hit US$ 46.4 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.10% – Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

The report has segmented the automotive sensors market on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, sales channel and region.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global automotive sensors market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.10% during 2023-2028.

Automobile sensors are smart sensors specifically designed to monitor and process various aspects of a vehicle's performance. They are responsible for measuring critical parameters, such as temperature, gas levels, pressure, speed, and magnetic fields. These sensors collect and transmit essential information to a computer for monitoring the vehicle's engine and emission systems. One of the primary functions of automotive sensors includes calculating the air density in the engine to monitor the rotating speed of the crankshaft and control fuel injection and engine timing. Additionally, these sensors are used to control various functions of the vehicle, such as the early fuel evaporation (EFE) system, the spark timing, canister purging, and the flow of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).

Automotive Sensors Market Trends:

The global automotive sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including the rising demand for enhanced comfort, safety, and security features in vehicles. This is further driven by increasing consumer expectations for greater convenience and fuel efficiency, as well as the rapid expansion of the automotive industry. Additionally, the integration of automotive sensors into self-driving cars and the growing popularity of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and automated parking, are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of automotive sensors for blind-spot monitoring and close vehicle sensing, combined with the inflating purchasing power of consumers, is providing a substantial boost to the market growth.

Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive sensors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (Sanken Electric Co. Ltd.)

Analog Devices Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Level/Position Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Speed Sensors

Gas Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Powertrain

Chassis

Vehicle Body Electronics

Safety and Security

Telematics

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

