BlueEagle Coffee: The Coffee Company Making a Difference in the Foster Care System

The aroma of freshly brewed coffee can often bring comfort and a sense of home. For Daniel Straasburg, the Founder and CEO of BlueEagle Coffee, coffee played a crucial role in his life during his teen years in the Foster Care System. With his new coffee company, he aims to bring awareness and change to a system he grew up in.

BlueEagle Coffee is not just any ordinary company. It is a veteran-owned and operated business that uses profits to impact and change the Foster Care System. The company's unique brand slogan, "Browse as a Stranger, Purchase as a Friend, Brew with Family," reflects its values of community, connection, and making a difference.

With each bag of coffee purchased, BlueEagle Coffee contributes to changing people's lives within the Foster Care System by providing its services, educational and therapeutic programs, mentorship, and advocacy. This coffee company is not just about the quality of its products but also about making a stand worldwide.

The company roasts its coffee and packages it in resealable bags before delivering it to customers. Buying their coffee means becoming part of the BlueEagle Coffee family for individual coffee drinkers and businesses like coffee shops and restaurants. Supporting a great cause while enjoying freshly roasted and smooth coffee at an affordable price is possible.

BlueEagle Coffee is committed to supporting Foster Care and Adoption Awareness, and a portion of all sales goes towards this cause. This helps advocates to speak for the voiceless in courtrooms, state houses, and offices throughout the US. As May is Foster Care Awareness Month, BlueEagle Coffee is offering a 10% discount on all purchases until the end of the month using the code (Crown) at checkout.

There are more than 480,000 children in the Foster Care System in the US, and BlueEagle Coffee is doing its part to make a difference. First, however, the company needs help spreading the word about its mission. BlueEagle Coffee isn't just about coffee; it's about creating a movement to impact the world positively. By supporting BlueEagle Coffee, customers join a global campaign for change and not just to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee.

BlueEagle Coffee is changing America one sip of coffee at a time. They are not just a coffee company but a movement that seeks to bring awareness and switch to a system that needs it. So, brew a pot and support BlueEagle Coffee in its mission to make a difference. To learn more about their story and purchase coffee, visit their website.

