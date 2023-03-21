Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Note: All times local
Quebec City, Quebec
Private meetings.
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour an electric vehicle technology company and meet with workers to discuss the government's plan to deliver good middle-class jobs and new economic opportunities.
Notes for media:
12:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver an address about the Canadian economy and the government's priorities heading into Budget 2023. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
