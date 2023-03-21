Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Quebec City, Quebec

Private meetings.

11:30 a.m.  

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour an electric vehicle technology company and meet with workers to discuss the government's plan to deliver good middle-class jobs and new economic opportunities.



Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 11:00 a.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.




12:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver an address about the Canadian economy and the government's priorities heading into Budget 2023. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the address and media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.



