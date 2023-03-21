Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Quebec City, Quebec







11:30 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will tour an electric vehicle technology company and meet with workers to discuss the government's plan to deliver good middle-class jobs and new economic opportunities.









Photo opportunity only.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 11:00 a.m .

Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca .















12:45 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver an address about the Canadian economy and the government's priorities heading into Budget 2023. A media availability will follow.









Open coverage.

Media wishing to cover the address and media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p . m .

m Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca .



