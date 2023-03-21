Eco-Friendly Diverse Products Addressing the Multi-Billion Dollar Global Personal Care and Wellness Markets: Megola, Inc. (Stock Symbol: MGON)

Developer of Green, Eco-Friendly Oriented Product Lines in the Personal Care and Well-Being Field.

5 Recent Acquisitions in a Range of Product Areas to Expand the Company’s Business Plans.

*Deodorizing / Sanitizing Technology.

*CBD Product Line Brand from Balanced2day www.balanced2day.com.

*Eco Fire Blends: MGON Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with GS Capital Blends LLC.

*Sio2 Coating Product lines, www.sio2international.com from Medesol Global LLC.

*Acquisition of Revolutionary Persistent Anti-Microbial and Odor Control Coatings from Medesol Global LLC.



Megola, Inc. MGON is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines. MGON through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, and Franchise Division all maintaining the MGON diverse manufactured product portfolios which allow the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. MGON controls every aspect from manufacturing to distribution of all the patented product lines giving it the best-case scenario in every competitive market space.

The MGON team oversees all quality controls, and product registrations and ensures customer satisfaction along with generating excellent shareholder value and growth. MGON is excited to be able to help the health and well-being of people throughout the world in a conscious eco-friendly approach. As the world continues to become more "green" focused and a greater emphasis is placed on identifying environmentally sound solutions, MGON will benefit from its unwavering vision of providing superior solutions that support a sustainable future for all.

Megola CEO Updates Shareholders on Expansion of Recent Product Acquisitions and Company’s Ongoing Business plan



On February 10th MGON” updated shareholders through a series of news releases on recent acquisitions, related vertical sales markets and the company’s future strategies. “It has been a rewarding experience building back Megola with the several acquisitions in pursuit of completing the business plan our management team had put together. We are heading into exciting times for the company and its shareholders. I will be giving shareholders further pertinent information regarding each product division acquired, their vertical markets, and our expected goals, strategies, and attractive sales targets”, states CEO Robert Gardiner

The updates included a history of the MGON Acquisitions as follows:

Deodorizing/Sanitizing Unit UPDATE – MGON Acquiring Deodorizing / Sanitizing Technology – Megola (www.megolacorp.com).

CBD Product Lines UPDATE – MGON Acquiring CBD Product Line Brand, Balanced2day (B2D).

Specialty Coffee/CBD line content.

Eco Fire Blends: MGON Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with GS Capital Blends LLC Sio2.

Sio2 Coating Product lines: MGON Signs DEFINITIVE Agreement with Medesol Global Inc.

Persistent Anti-Microbial and Odor Control Coatings: MGON Acquires Revolutionary Durable Odor Control Coatings from Medesol Global LLC.

For detailed information on each of these acquisitions visit: For detailed information on each of these acquisitions visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/dns/news/document/64831/content & www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/news

MGON Acquires Revolutionary Durable Odor Control Coatings from Medesol Global LLC



Consists of patented product lines for revolutionary durable coatings with persistent anti-microbial and odor control properties -

On February 6th MGON announced a major breakthrough for odor control with personal hygiene products. The need for odor control in the use of personal hygiene products such as incontinence diapers is a serious and growing problem in the aging adult population in the US. Yet no innovative technologies to overcome malodor have ever been introduced in this product category, despite how important it is for the quality of life of people affected. Now all that is about to change as a result of a recent breakthrough in the chemical processing of an important component of the absorptive core used in incontinence garments, as well as in feminine hygiene pads and infant diapers.

Globally about three million metric tons of superabsorbent polymer granules (SAP) are used each year in the manufacture of these absorptive cores, all for the purpose of soaking up fluids. For the first time, it’s become possible to modify these SAP’s on an industrial scale so as to enable them to neutralize malodors in a unique and powerful way. The simple, economical process is covered in a US patent application (filed in 2022), and MGON holds exclusive rights to the commercialization of the invention for the American continent. While 85% of SAP worldwide goes into infant diapers, almost all the remaining portion gets used in incontinence and feminine hygiene devices. The total global market for products that incorporate SAP exceeds $100B per year.

For more information on MGON visit:

www.megolacorp.com & www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MGON/news

DISCLAIMER:

The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Media Contact

Megola, Inc.

CEO: Robert Gardiner

888-587-1698

8891 Brighton Lane Ste 108

Bonita Springs

FL 34135

United States