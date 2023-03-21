Hydrogen Generation Market to Surpass US$ 222.4 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028
The global hydrogen generation market size reached US$ 153.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 222.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023-2028.
IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled, “Hydrogen Generation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global hydrogen generation market size reached US$ 153.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 222.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Hydrogen (H2) is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that is highly flammable and insoluble in water. It is an abundant chemical element available in nature in various forms. It is generated through various methods, such as steam reforming of natural gas, electrolysis of water, partial oil oxidation, and coal gasification. As a result, it finds extensive applications in ammonia and methanol production, petroleum refinery, transportation, and power generation across the globe.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrogen-generation-market/requestsample
Hydrogen Generation Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the increasing demand for green hydrogen as a clean and renewable source of energy represents one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising awareness among the masses about eco-friendly and zero-emission vehicles is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for H2 in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as an alternative to other harmful fuels is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to reduce carbon footprints and encourage the adoption of H2, which is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of H2 to fulfill the increasing demand for electricity across the globe is strengthening the growth of the market.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Technology:
- Coal Gasification
- Steam Methane Reforming
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Methanol Production
- Ammonia Production
- Petroleum Refinery
- Transportation
- Power Generation
- Others
Breakup by Systems Type:
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3785&flag=C
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- Air Liquide International S.A.
- Air Products Inc
- CLAIND srl
- INOX Air Products Ltd.
- Linde plc
- Mahler AGS GmbH
- McPhy Energy S.A.
- Messer Group GmbH
- NEL Hydrogen
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
- Weldstar Inc.
- Xebec Adsorption Inc.
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
Feminine Hygiene Products Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hydrogen Generation Market to Surpass US$ 222.4 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028