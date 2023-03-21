Hydrogen Generation Market to Surpass US$ 222.4 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2028

The global hydrogen generation market size reached US$ 153.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 222.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled, "Hydrogen Generation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028". This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Hydrogen (H 2 ) is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that is highly flammable and insoluble in water. It is an abundant chemical element available in nature in various forms. It is generated through various methods, such as steam reforming of natural gas, electrolysis of water, partial oil oxidation, and coal gasification. As a result, it finds extensive applications in ammonia and methanol production, petroleum refinery, transportation, and power generation across the globe.

Hydrogen Generation Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for green hydrogen as a clean and renewable source of energy represents one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising awareness among the masses about eco-friendly and zero-emission vehicles is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for H 2 in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as an alternative to other harmful fuels is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to reduce carbon footprints and encourage the adoption of H 2 , which is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of H 2 to fulfill the increasing demand for electricity across the globe is strengthening the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Coal Gasification

Steam Methane Reforming

Others

Breakup by Application:

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Systems Type:

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Air Liquide International S.A.

Air Products Inc

CLAIND srl

INOX Air Products Ltd.

Linde plc

Mahler AGS GmbH

McPhy Energy S.A.

Messer Group GmbH

NEL Hydrogen

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Weldstar Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

