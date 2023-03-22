The Future of Home Sales has Arrived Flex Group Real Estate Poised to Transform Buying and Selling of Homes
No, real estate agents aren’t zipping around in flying cars shuttling potential buyers from one house to another – not yet. But, radical changes once on the landscape are here now, changing how buyers, sellers and agents interact with one another and making real estate deals friendlier to everyone’s wallets.
At a time when we transfer money to our friends and family at the press of a button, use an app to order tonight’s pizza or buy and sell stock online, it should come as no surprise that technology would hold an answer for the real estate industry too.
As a Dallas Realtor, RJ Avery, principal broker for Flex Group Real Estate, is betting buyers, sellers and agents will beat a path to their door looking to save money or expand profit margins.
“People have gotten used to technology being everywhere,” Avery said recently, “and they’re primed to leverage tech in how they buy and sell homes.”
Real estate agents in particular would find Flex Group's approach to listing properties and connecting agents with activity especially compelling. Flex Group’s way of doing business flips the traditional model on its head, freeing agents from expensive legacy brokerage deals that cost them time in offices and consume a bigger chunk of their profits.
Flex Group’s one percent listing agreements coupled with technology-driven online sales are causing agents region-wide to reconsider their current broker arrangements.
Happenings with Flex Group ultimately reflect a steady trend toward marrying technology to the real estate industry. Increasingly, the real estate ecosystem is built around and growing comfortable with technology. Here are some examples.
How Technology is Revolutionizing the Real Estate Industry
Online Listings
One of the most significant ways technology has transformed real estate is through online listings. Gone are the days when buyers had to rely on newspaper ads or drive around neighborhoods looking for "for sale" signs. Today, available properties are just a click or a tap away using platforms such as Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com.
Online listings have made it easier for buyers to find their dream homes by providing them with detailed information about each property. They can view photos, and floor plans, and even take virtual tours without ever leaving their homes, making it easier for buyers and sellers who can reach a wider audience without having to hold open houses.
Virtual Tours
Virtual tours are another game-changer. With 3-D virtual tours, buyers can now explore properties from anywhere. Buyers can get a realistic sense of what it would be like to live in a particular home before they even step foot inside.
Virtual tours have also made it easier for sellers as they no longer have to stage their homes for open houses or showings. Instead, they can create virtual walkthroughs that showcase their properties' best features and attract potential buyers.
E-Signing Services
Gone are the days when buying or selling a property involved stacks of paperwork and endless trips to lawyers' offices. Today, e-signing services make it possible to handle transactions entirely online.
E-signing services allow buyers and sellers to sign documents electronically from anywhere in the world using their smartphones or computers. This convenience has not only saved time but also reduced costs associated with printing and mailing documents.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) is another technology that is transforming the real estate industry. AI-powered chatbots are being used by many real estate companies as virtual assistants that can answer questions from potential buyers or renters.
AI algorithms are also being used by some companies to analyze data on properties such as location, size, age, and amenities. This data analysis helps companies determine which properties are likely to sell quickly and at what price point.
Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology also is changing how real estate transactions are conducted. Real estate companies are using blockchain technology to streamline transactions by eliminating intermediaries such as banks or title companies.
Blockchain is essentially a digital ledger that records transactions securely and transparently. It reduces costs associated with intermediaries while increasing transparency and security in transactions.
It’s all very exciting for realtors like Avery who is excited by what this all means for Flex Group Real Estate’s potential growth and positioning in the market. “Technology has transformed every aspect of our lives including how we buy and sell properties. There's no denying that technology will continue playing an essential role in shaping the future of the real estate industry,” Avery said.
Who knows, maybe those real estate agents in the flying cars may not be too far off either.
