Road safety: EU helps Ukrainians to be visible in the dark

The EU Delegation to Ukraine, together with its partners, has conducted a campaign aimed at improving the security of Ukrainians during the darkest winter months and temporary blackouts, caused by Russia`s illicit attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians received special road safety equipment distributed throughout the country – at ‘invincibility points’ (specialised tents where they can recharge their devices and heat up food), railway stations, through EU projects and local NGOs. A total of 20,000 self-winding strips, 7,000 reflective waistcoats for adults, 2,500 reflective waistcoats for children, 100 reflective dog collars and 2,000 key rings with reflective elements were distributed to Ukrainians.

“All this helped Ukrainians to be visible in the dark and significantly reduced the risks of serious injuries and road accidents involving pedestrians,” says the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

