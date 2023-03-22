New Thinking Allowed Expands Reach of Parapsychology with New Magazine
The New Thinking Allowed (NTA) YouTube channel offers interviews about parapsychology. Now, NTA has released the premier issue of a beautiful, new magazine.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Thinking Allowed (NTA) YouTube channel offers interviews with leading-edge researchers and practitioners in the fields of psychology, philosophy, health, science, and spirituality with an emphasis on parapsychology and the paranormal. This month, NTA published the premier issue of a colorful and densely rich quarterly magazine, dedicated to global outreach and learning.
The New Thinking Allowed Magazine is guaranteed to be eye-catching, informative, and commemorates the evolution of NTA. Reader’s will enjoy content from the mouths of the researchers and practitioners themselves via the printed transcripts of original interviews. Each transcript is accompanied by a full page introduction of the guest and includes CV information and other contributions.
Finally, a print reference for the casually fascinated and academics alike to keep close at hand. Both NTA and its early incarnation, Thinking Allowed (TA), which aired from 1986 to 2002, have shared nearly four decades of high-quality, legitimate interviews pertaining to the field of parapsychology, from radio to television, podcasts and YouTube. Now, NTA announces a treasure trove of insights, information, and evidentiary facts in written form.
When asked what excites him the most about the magazine, Jeffrey Mishlove notes, “I see the magazine as another NTA outreach project to the world.”
The first issue in March 2023 offers popular interviews from the annals of NTA’s YouTube interviews and includes transcripts from Lyn Buchannan, William Bengtson, Stephan A. Schwartz, and Christian Sundberg with the spotlight cover story on Jacques Vallee and UFO research. The history of NTA and a special message from Jeffrey Mishlove’s, In Presence series assures an in-depth magazine readers will reference time and again. All quarterly issues will include popular interview transcripts from the New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel.
The New Thinking Allowed Magazine is offered free online and a collectable physical print copy can be purchased for your library. The magazine will be published March 2023, and can be found at New Thinking Allowed on MagCloud and on the New Thinking Allowed Foundation website NewThinkingAllowed.org.
Watch New Thinking Allowed YouTube interviews at NewThinkingAllowed.com
Visit the Foundation website at NewThinkingAllowed.org
Jeffrey Mishlove
New Thinking Allowed Foundation
+1 505-639-4330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube