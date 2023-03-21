United States Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network

The United States is designating four entities and three individuals for sanctions, pursuant to Executive Order 13382, involved in an Iranian military procurement network that has links to Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs. This procurement network operates on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

Today’s action follows Treasury’s March 9, 2023 designation of a People’s Republic of China-based network in connection with Iran’s UAV procurement efforts, as well as several previous actions targeting Iran’s UAV manufacturers and their executives since September 2022. Iran’s proliferation of weapons destabilizes the Middle East. The United States will continue to act to disrupt Iran’s proliferation of UAVs and work with Allies and partners to counter Iran’s weapons proliferation.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release .