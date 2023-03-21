Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,595 in the last 365 days.

United States Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network

The United States is designating four entities and three individuals for sanctions, pursuant to Executive Order 13382, involved in an Iranian military procurement network that has links to Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.  This procurement network operates on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

Today’s action follows Treasury’s March 9, 2023 designation  of a People’s Republic of China-based network in connection with Iran’s UAV procurement efforts, as well as several previous actions targeting Iran’s UAV manufacturers and their executives since September 2022.  Iran’s proliferation of weapons destabilizes the Middle East.  The United States will continue to act to disrupt Iran’s proliferation of UAVs and work with Allies and partners to counter Iran’s weapons proliferation.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release .

You just read:

United States Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more